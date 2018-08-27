Hoboken residents suffer through 3rd water main break in 7 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, NJ- It’s something that’s become so Hoboken- you’d think Frank Sinatra would’ve written a song about it: Water main breaks.

Just last year in February, a car was swallowed when a pipe suddenly burst. Three water main breaks were reported in Hoboken in just the last seven days. There’s been 11 in the last six weeks.

“It’s kind of scary,” said Mike Schwartz. “I’m just moving here so we’ll see what happens.”

But long-time residents are bursting with anger.

“[I'M] frustrated,” said Mikey Red. “They gotta do something.”

The mayor is calling an emergency meeting with SUEZ water executives to get to the bottom of the problem.

Water main breaks have been an issue here for years- but the recent spike is not normal.

The recent spike may be connected to a SUEZ project meant to replace a meter chamber for the city that measures how much water is used.