Fall reboot: getting back into the swing of things

With kids going back to school, and summer vacation over, families are getting back in line with their routines. From working out to career to organizing the kids, success coach Kenneth Ferrer offers tips for get everyone in your household ready to take on fall. He recommends starting out with these three areas to get your family back on track:

Health/Fitness

Gamify your fitness routine: (Fitness) Use a digital streaming fitness app like Peloton Digital to experience a variety of fun and effective workouts with leaderboards Eat nootropic-rich Foods (Nutrition) 4/4/4 breathing exercise: (Sleep) before bed to help you get to sleep

Business

Prioritize Action, not Reaction. Take care of your most creative or important tasks as early as possible. Build Authentic Relationships: Invite a different coworker or peer within your industry to lunch once a week and get to know them. Plan “Intentional Distractions”: Break Down your most challenging tasks into 30 minute increments of fully focused time followed by 5-10 minutes of “intentional distraction.”

Family & Parenting

Ask Empowering Questions: for a positive frame of mind. Ask your family these 3 questions over dinner : “What was the best part of your day?” “What did you learn from it?” “What are you grateful for from the experience?” When Dealing with Conflict, ask what result you want out of the situation: Is it more important to be “right” and “win” an argument, or is it more important to come to a resolution. Prioritize In-Person Communication: When it comes to communication, humans rely on tone, non-verbal cues, and language choice to make sense of interactions. 55% of communication is visual, 38% of communication is vocal, and 7% is verbal. When we send long texts or emails, it can be challenging to understand exactly what someone means by what they say, because we cannot see the non-verbal cues such as body language, and we cannot hear changes in tone or vocal inflection.

Follow Kenneth on: Instagram @Kendorphins or at kendorphins.com