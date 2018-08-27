Speed cameras in school zones will be turned back on: Cuomo

NEW YORK — Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order Monday to turn speed cameras back on in school zones before the new school year.

The program expired in June after the state Senate failed to pass legislation authorizing the use of the cameras. The cameras have kept rolling but any speeders they caught could not be ticketed.

Procedural steps include allowing the city to access speeders’ state motor vehicle records.

From 2014 to 2016, locations featuring speed cameras experienced a 63 percent decline in speeding violations and an annual 15 percent reduction in injuries to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists involved in collisions. Additionally, 81 percent of vehicle owners who received violations in school zones did not get another one during the same two year time period.

The number of fatal crashes near schools have dropped almost 25 percent, according to city officials.