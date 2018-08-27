Animal cruelty mobile unit unveiled by NYPD, ASPCA

NEW YORK — The fight to protect the city’s most vulnerable animals received a boost in reinforcements Monday as the NYPD and the ASPCA rolled out a new mobile command post that will be used exclusively by the department’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad.

“This vehicle will prove to be a great resource in the field as we investigate and seek to prosecute animal cruelty cases,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Those cases include that of Chaplains, a 3-year-old Shih Tzu abandoned in a Brooklyn apartment in June. An overgrown mat of hair on his leg caused so much damage, it had to be amputated.

The new mobile command post, which has a price tag of $500,000, entirely funded by an ASPCA grant, will make cases like his much easier to process. First responders will be able to evaluate cases on the scene, acting quickly and effectively, especially with large-scale operations.

Howard Lawrence, vice president of humane law enforcement at the ASPCA, said the new resource will work in conjunction with the organization’s crime scene investigation truck.

“It’s really like bringing an emergency room on scene,” he told PIX11. “[We have] two fully functional emergency suites, we can triage animals, we can stabilize animals, we can do emergency surgery if needed. They can have briefings now, they can discuss the case.”

While the NYPD and the ASPCA did not specify whether the rollout of the new mobile command post was in response to an uptick in animal cruelty cases, the department acknowledged animal cruelty is a serious concern for the city that — in some cases — is overlooked.

Since the launch of the agencies’ partnership, more than 3,000 animals have been rescued and 700 arrests linked to animal cruelty have been made. It’s the department hope that that trend continues with a new mobile unit.