Woman fights off attempted rapist inside Harlem building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Police are searching for the man who attempted to rape a woman inside a Manhattan building early Saturday.

It happened at about 4:45 a.m. when the man entered the 22-year-old female victim’s vestibule in the vicinity of East 128 Street and Fifth Avenue, bordering Harlem and East Harlem.

The man tried to grab the victim’s buttocks, police said.

He then attempted to grab her throat and subdue her, authorities said.

Video surveillance shows the woman resist and fight back, grabbing the man's throat.

The individual fled East 128 Street toward Madison Avenue, said police.

The victim suffered a small cut on her chest, but refused medical attention, according to police.

The individual sought is described as a male in his 30s, about 6-feet-1-inch to 6-feet-2-inches, bald and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweat suit and grey and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).