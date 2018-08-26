Thief steals clothes, attacks store employee during robbery in the Bronx

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man accused of assaulting a store employee during a robbery in the Bronx earlier this month.

On Aug. 13 at about 10 a.m., a store employee at 1 Fordham Plaza observed a man placing clothing into his backpack on surveillance video, police said.

The employee approached the man in an attempt to prevent him from leaving the location, according to authorities.

The man struck the employee with an umbrella and fled the location with the clothing, said police.

The employee suffered a minor laceration to his neck.

The suspected robber is described to be a male with long, black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black t-shirt, denim shorts and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).