Teen in custody after man fatally shot in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens — A teenager was taken into custody after a man was fatally shot in Queens early Sunday, police said.

At about 5:20 a.m., police responded to a call about a person shot along 35th Avenue and 21st Street in Astoria.

When they arrived, police found a 29-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.

Police took a 17-year-old into custody with charges pending, said cops.