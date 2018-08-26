Sketch released after remains of body found in bags near Bronx park

CHARLOTTE GARDENS, the Bronx — Police released a sketch of the woman whose remains were found stuffed inside two bags near a Bronx park.

Park employees called police Friday afternoon after they found the bags near Crotona Park South and Franklin Avenue in Charlotte Gardens.

When they arrived, police found an unconscious and unresponsive individual, later identified as a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are hoping the sketch will help identify the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).