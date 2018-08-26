Multiple fatalities in Jacksonville mass shooting, 1 suspect dead, sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —Florida authorities are reporting multiple people dead and “many transported” to hospitals after a mass shooting at a riverfront mall in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has cautioned those around the Jacksonville Landing marketplace to “stay far away from the area” and said it is not safe to be around there.

One suspect is dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. It is unknown if authorities have a second suspect as searches continue to be conducted.

Authorities said they are finding many people “hiding in locked areas at The Landing” and are urging everyone to stay calm and stay where they are hiding.

Jacksonville Landing is a popular marketplace in downtown Jacksonville with bars, restaurants and stores.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any other information, but also warned news media to stay away from the area, which contains restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.

The GLHF Game Bar at the Landing was hosting a Madden 19 video game tournament at the time of the shooting.

Associated Press contributed to this report.