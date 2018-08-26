Police identify alleged gunman in Florida mall shooting at video game tournament

Police have identified the man accused of gunning down two others at a video game tournament in a Florida mall on Sunday.

David Katz, 24, was apparently in Jacksonville from Baltimore for the tournament, officials said. He was also found dead at the scene.

His car has been located and impounded, officials said. They believe he stayed in the area overnight for the tournament.

Nine people suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds when Katz allegedly opened fire at the mall around 1:30 p.m. Another dozen people suffered other types of injuries.

FBI and ATF officials are on scene investigating in Baltimore.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.