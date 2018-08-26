× Justice for Junior: Police make another arrest in death of Bronx teen at bodega

Another man was arrested in the death of Bronx teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, police said Sunday.

Ronald Urena, 29, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon. He is the 13th person arrested in the 15-year-old’s death in June.

A group of alleged gang members chased Guzman-Feliz into a bodega on 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, then dragged him back outside and attacked the teen with knives and a machete.

The teen suffered a lethal slash wound to his throat and stumbled back into the bodega. He was pointed toward the door, and left, running toward a nearby hospital. The teen collapsed on the way and died outside.

Urena was arrested Sunday night around 6 p.m. He was apparently not one of the men at the bodega, but was part of the group that chased the teen earlier in the day on June 20, police said. The alleged members of the Trinitarios were out cruising for rivals and mistook Guzman-Feliz as a member of an opposing gang.

The 12th suspect in the Bronx teen’s death was arrested more than a month ago in early July. Officers are still looking for one more suspect, police sources said.

In addition to Urena, these individuals — all accused members of the Trinitarios gang — are in custody in connection with Guzman-Feliz’s murder:

Luis Cabrera Santos, 25

Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21

Danel Fernandez, 21

Jose Muniz, 21

Manuel Rivera, 18

Santiago Rodriguez, 24

Kevin Alvarez, 19

Elvin Garcia, 23

Joniki Martinez, 24

Jose Taverez, 21

Diego Suero, 29

Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26

In July, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea pledged the gang would”feel the wrath of the NYPD.”

“We’re not going to rest until anyone responsible, having any role whatsoever in that tragic incident, is brought to justice,” Shea said at the time.