Group of 6 beats men on Brooklyn stoop with sticks, bats

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A group of six people beat two men with sticks and bats as the victims sat on a Sunset Park stoop early Sunday morning, police said.

The victims were attacked near the intersections of 60th Street and 4th Avenue around 3 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. They were rushed to a local hospital with wounds to their heads.

The men needed stitches and are in stable condition.

Police do not yet know why the group of people with sticks and bats beat the victims. Officials have not released a description of the attackers. No arrests have been made.

Officers are canvassing the area for surveillance video that may have captured footage of the men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).