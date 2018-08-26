Extreme heat coming to New York area, officials warn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Yorkers should expect another heat wave this week, forecasts show.

The expected high temperatures and increased humidity could be dangerous for at-risk populations, including the elderly and young children, officials said. Heat index values will be in the mid-90s to around 100 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"With a potential heat wave in the forecast, I urge all New Yorkers to take any necessary precautions and visit one of the many pools, beaches and cooling stations available in our state parks," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "Be sure to check on neighbors who may be at risk and limit strenuous activity to ensure that you and your family remain safe and healthy during this stretch of extreme heat."

Individuals are recommended to limit outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of health effects. Heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The National Weather Service has not yet issued a heat advisory. One is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

A list of cooling centers is available here.