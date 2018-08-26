Composer Leonard Bernstein remembered on his 100th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN-WOOD CEMETERY, Brooklyn — He could do it all.

Leonard Bernstein wrote Broadway shows like West Side Story, ballets, symphonies and operas. He was also director of the New York Philharmonic for a decade.

Bernstein is buried in Green-Wood and in the centennial of his birth, there was an unusual tribute to him.

“I think Leonard Bernstein gave the world some of the world’s most fantastic music,” Natalia “Saw Lady” Paruz told PIX11 News. “He also had a tremendous love of music,” she added.

Because Natalia Paruz loved Leonard Bernstein, the man and his music so much, she and her husband, composer Scott Manson, created a video tribute of the maestro in honor of the 100th anniversary of his birth.

In the video Natalia is dressed as an angel and plays on her saw a version of Bernstein's Chichester Psalms.

Natalia and others came to Green-Wood cemetery to see the gravesite of the composer, conductor, arranger, pianist, recording star, TV personality and cult figure on this important anniversary. He clearly meant a lot to so many.