Coffee festival returns to New York

Coffee lovers, rejoice!

The annual New York Coffee Festival will be back at the Metropolitan Pavilion come October. Fans of the brew can try coffee – and a couple of other beverages and snacks – from dozens of vendors. Bluestone Lane, Devocion, Irving Farm, Joe, Nobletree, Stumptown, Toby’s Estate and Variety will be some of the roasters serving up cups of coffee.

There will even be coffee cocktails.

There’s more to do than just taste from Oct. 12-14 when more than 12,000 people are expected to descend on the Manhattan venue. There are also workshops, demonstrations and competitions. Baristas will go head-to-head in latte art competitions. They’ll also test their tastebuds in a cupping competition to see who will win the coffee crown.

All profits will be donated to Project Waterfall, a charity bringing clean water to thousands across the world.

To get tickets, click here. To learn more about Project Waterfall, click here.