2 killed, 1 injured after driver loses control of SUV, crashes into Long Island woods

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — Long Island police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed two men and injured another man Saturday night.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. as Jose Perez, 45, was driving a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe west on Woodside Avenue in Holbrook when he lost control of the SUV, police said.

The SUV left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area, authorities said.

Perez and Luis Antonio Banegas, 39, a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle, were taken to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

The passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, Carlos Sarmiento, 34, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.