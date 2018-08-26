1 shot during argument at Long Island house party

DIX HILLS, N.Y. — A man was shot after an argument broke out during a party on Long Island Saturday.

At about 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a man shot at a home along Langhans Court and Carman Road in Dix Hills.

When they arrived, police found a large crowd fighting outside the residence, authorities said.

At least one round was fired from a gun when a verbal argument took place during the party, where about 400 people were in attendance, according to authorities.

Additional officers were called to the scene due to the large number of people involved in the fight, said police.

A 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

The homeowner, Rodney Jones, 45, was taken into custody and faces charges of second-degree criminal nuisance.

Two other men, Travis James, 36, and Shamel Williams, 35, were arrested and face charges of obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.