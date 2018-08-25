Woman, 79, dead after fire burns through Brooklyn home: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out in the basement of Brooklyn home on Saturday, officials said.

Elizabeth Mahone was found unconscious and unresponsive when first responders arrived at the 479 Quincy St. residence at about 6:45 p.m.

The long-time resident was beloved by neighbors, who say Mahone was a great neighbor and well known in the community.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation.