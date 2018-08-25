Teen ran marijuana shop out of bedroom with mother’s permission: investigators

DELHI, Calif. — A 15-year-old girl was busted for selling marijuana out of her bedroom supplied by her mother, California officials said.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the Delhi home on Aug. 17.

During the search, authorities found a loaded AK-47 and about 80 pounds of marijuana in the master bedroom closet, officials said.

They also removed 12 large marijuana plants, which were found in a makeshift greenhouse in the backyard, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigation revealed the teen’s mother allegedly provided her with the weed to use and sell from her bedroom. “Packaged marijuana, edibles and other items associated with the sales and use of marijuana” belonging to the teen were discovered as well.

Child Protective Services took the teen and another minor in the house into custody for protection, officials said.

Two adults in the home, Jose Reyes Martinez, 44, and Norma Angelica Alvarez, 44, were arrested.

About 180 pounds of marijuana, 348 marijuana plants, and four firearms were confiscated from eight locations throughout Merced County the day authorities announced the arrests.