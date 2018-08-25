Multiple fatalities in Jacksonville mass shooting, 1 suspect dead, sheriff says
19-year-old fatally stabs younger brother on Long Island

Posted 8:50 AM, August 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:10PM, August 26, 2018

Robert River, 19, was arrested after police say he fatally stabbed his younger brother inside their Long Island home Aug. 24, 2018. (Suffolk County Police) 

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after he fatally stabbed his younger brother inside their Long Island home Friday.

At about 7:22 p.m., authorities received a report of a stabbing inside a residence in the vicinity of North Thompson and Pine Aire Drives in Bay Shore.

When they arrived, police found 17-year-old Brian Castillo lying on the ground with a stab wound to his neck, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a search of the area, police found the victim’s brother, 19-year-old Robert Rivera, according to police.

He was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder.