19-year-old fatally stabs younger brother in Long Island home

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after he fatally stabbed his younger inside their Long Island home Friday.

At about 7:22 p.m., authorities received a report of a stabbing inside a residence in the vicinity of North Thompson and Pine Aire Drives in Bay Shore.

When they arrived, police found 17-year-old Brian Castillo lying on the ground with a stab wound to his neck, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a search of the area, police found the victim’s brother, 19-year-old Robert Rivera, according to police.

He was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder.