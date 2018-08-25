Seven people arrested at sobriety checkpoint on Long Island: police

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island — Seven people were arrested after failing to pass through an overnight sobriety checkpoint on Long Island, police said.

A total of 417 cars passed through the checkpoint, located on New York Avenue and Church Street in Huntington Station, between 11:30 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:

Jeffrey S. Hindla, 29, of Sayville

Raymond Archer, 51, of Huntington Station

Selena M. Piliere, 29, of Huntington Station

Suellen Gordon, 54, of Huntington Station

James R. Roldos, 51, of Huntington Station

Nicole Gulmi, 34, of Melville was charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and Hixon Flores-Hernandez, 21, of Huntington Station was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.

“The checkpoint was conducted as part of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Saturation Saturday, a high visibility evening where police departments step up their DWI enforcement efforts to remind communities that they are out in full force, looking for impaired drivers as the Labor Day holiday approaches,” Suffolk County police said in a statement.