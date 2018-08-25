John McCain, Senator and former presidential candidate, dies at 81

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sen. John McCain has died. He was 81 years old.

"Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family," his office said in a statement. "At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years."

A war hero who would go on to Congress and run for president, McCain was born on Aug. 29, 1936 on a military base in the Panama Canal Zone. He grew up in a Navy family, and went on to fight in the Vietnam War. In 1967, his plane was shot down. He was a prisoner of war for more than five years.

After the Navy, McCain transitioned to a career in politics. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona 1982. In 1986, he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

In 2008, McCain became the Republican Party presidential nominee, picking Sarah Palin as his vice presidential candidate. He ultimately lost the general election to Barack Obama.

McCain remained one of the most respected voices in his party. He continued to serve in the Senate, becoming the Chairman of Armed Services committee in 2015. At times he was vocal critic of President Trump, and voted with Democrats last summer to stop Republican plans to repeal and replace Obamacare.

McCain had been undergoing brain cancer treatment since July 2017. His last trip to Washington was in December. In late August, his family announced he would no longer be seeking treatment.

McCain is survived by his wife, Cindy, his seven children and five grandchildren.