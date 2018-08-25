LL Cool J on Aretha Franklin’s legacy, if he’d run for office and giving back to his Queens hometown

Hollis, QUEENS – Rapper LL Cool J will definitely be remembered for much more than his iconic verses.

The Queens native, who joined students at his annual summer program, told PIX11 about the importance of giving back while sitting courtside at Daniel O’Connell Park.

“It’s an amazing feeling to just be able to do this for my community where I grew up…all of the kids represent me in some way, shape or form,” LL Cool J said.

The Grammy-winning artist, born James Todd Smith, said he has no current plans of running for office, despite community members who believe he’d be a great candidate.

“I’m not even thinking about politics…I’m thinking about what matters socially. Right now, I just want the kids to have the same shot I had,” LL Cool J shared with PIX11.

During a weekend basketball game for his 14th annual “Jump & Ball” camp, the “Lip Sync Battle” Host/Producer also shared his thoughts on his friend, the late singer Aretha Franklin.

He described the “Queen of Soul” as someone whose “legacy will be the feeling that her music gave people.”

While LL Cool J believes his legacy is “still being written,” there’s no doubt that he’s helping create a better future for the youth in his community.

Alivia Hough, 10, participated in this year’s camp alongside her cousin. The upcoming sixth grade Queens student is an aspiring singer who enjoyed the camp and plans on returning next year.

“I felt like I was a superstar being around a superstar,” Hough said.

For more information on the program, visit www.llcooljjumpandball.com.