New video shows man at the scene where reality star Lyric McHenry was found dead

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police are looking to identify the man who may have been one of the last people to see reality star Lyric McHenry before her death earlier this month.

New surveillance footage shows a man believed to be in the area the same time McHenry was found dead on a Bronx sidewalk. He is not considered a suspect at this time.

The 26-year-old daughter of producer Doug McHenry was found unconscious and unresponsive near Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place on Aug. 14, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

McHenry starred in the 2016 reality series EJNYC with her friend EJ Johnson, son of basketball legend Magic Johnson.

According to the New York Daily News, McHenry, who was believed to be 20 weeks pregnant, was dressed in a pajama top and underwear but no pants. The Daily News reported that a small Ziplock bag of what appears to be cocaine was found on her person and that drug overdose is suspected.

Hours before the woman’s body was found, McHenry’s Instagram story revealed she was partying at several places around New York City, including the Frederick Hotel, the SoHo Grand and Dream Downtown in lower Manhattan.