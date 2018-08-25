Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day kicks off US Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The US Open served up fun for its youngest fans on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Kids' Day. The day featured family-friendly activities, youth tennis competitions and a concert.

Fabiola Lowery of the Bronx brought her young son for the first time. “My son loves watching tennis,” Lowery said.

A group of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida also performed their song, “Shine.” The song is meant to help heal using the power of the arts.

“We’ve heard so much about Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, so we're just glad that we get to open it up and say that we were part of it too,” said student Sawyer Garrity.

Their message compliments Ashe’s legacy as a champion of several social issues.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are,” said Parkland student Andrea Peña. “It doesn’t matter what happened to you. It’s important that you speak out and make your voices heard in any way, shape or form you feel comfortable in, and thats something that Arthur Ashe would be proud to see we're doing here today.”

The US Open runs from August 27 through September 9.