6 injured in Staten Island building fire

STAPLETON, Staten Island — At least six people were injured after a fire broke out at a building in Staten Island Saturday morning.

Authorities receive reports about the blaze on 173 Broad Street shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Crews worked to control the fire at the mixed occupancy building, which has a pharmacy on the ground floor and apartments on the two upper levels, according to Google Maps.

The fire was under control by 10:30 a.m.

Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Another suffered non-life threatening injuries and refused medical attention, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.