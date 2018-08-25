3 men sought in armed robbery in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for three men wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery in Brooklyn last month.

On July 31, at about 11:30 a.m., two individuals approached a man as he entered his apartment in the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, police said.

The individuals put a gun to his head and forced him into the residence where they demanded cash and electronics, according to authorities.

A third individual is believed to have acted as a lookout, said cops.

They fled with $410 in cash, said police.

The persons of interest are described as males. The first individual is described to be about 6 feet 1 inch and was last seen wearing a red baseball hat.

The second is described to be 5 feet 7 inches with an athletic build and was last seen wearing a grey hat, a grey t-shirt and grey shorts.

The third person of interest was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.