1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Florida high school football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A triple shooting at a high school football game in Florida Friday night left one man dead and two teens injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. as crowds were leaving the game at Raines High School where 4,000 spectators were in attendance, the sheriff’s office said.

Shots were fired outside the stadium at a sidewalk between the school entrance and the stadium, police said.

A young adult male died at the scene. A teenage boy suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body, and a teenage girl suffered a gunshot wound to her lower body, according to officials.

The teens were both taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities are not releasing the names the victims and cannot confirm whether or not they are students of the school.

Police say they are looking for a single male shooter.

Authorities are investigation whether or not reports of disturbances and fights during the game were related to the shooting.

The Sheriff’s office is asking any witnesses of the incident to come forward.