1 dead, 2 injured in East Harlem shooting

EAST HARLEM, N.Y. — One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting at East Harlem early Saturday.

Authorities responded to a call of an assault shortly after midnight along East 104th Street and Madison Avenue.

When they arrived, police found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a torso, a 21-year-old male with a wound on his foot, and a 25-year-old make with a graze wound to his torso, authorities said.

All three men were taken to the hospital for their injuries, said police.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.