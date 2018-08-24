White security guard accused of ordering ‘Trayvon Martini’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A white, off-duty security guard in a bar in Kansas City has been suspended after he was accused of ordering a “Trayvon Martini” from a black bartender.

The security firm Chesley Brown International said in a statement that it opened an internal investigation and removed the guard upon learning of the allegations.

The issue gained attention after a bartender Alobar Bandaloop at the Buzzard Beach bar wrote on Facebook Monday night that the guard ordered the drink, then described it including watermelon juice and one shot of vodka, explaining that “it only takes one shot to put him down!”

It was an apparent reference to Trayvon Martin, the black teen fatally shot in 2012 in Florida.

Bandaloop refused to serve him.

The man who ordered the drink has been identified as Mike Dargy Jr., CNN affiliate KCTV reports.

Officials with the Westport Regional Business League, which subcontracts with Chesley Brown, said, “If true, it is reprehensible. We have zero tolerance for that type of behavior in this welcoming district.”

When KCTV reporter Caroline Sweeney went to Buzzard Beach bar, no one wanted to talk about it.