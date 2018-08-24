Two women arrested after slashing man, beating him with purse on Manhattan subway platform

INWOOD, Manhattan — Police arrested two women after they allegedly slashed a man with a boxcutter and beat him with a purse on a subway platform in Inwood.

Yudelka Ferrera, 46, and Francelli Fernandez, 19, were arrested on Friday and charged with assault.

The victim, 24, was on a northbound A train on Wednesday around 12:10 p.m. when he mistakenly stepped on one of the woman’s foot, police said. The two women began yelling at the man, and when the train arrived at the 207 Street train station, police said the dispute continued in the station.

When the victim attempted to leave the station, police said Fernandez began beating the victim with her purse, and Ferrera pulled out a box cutter and slashed the victim two times.

Fernandez and Ferrera both fled the scene.

The victim sustained two lacerations to his lower back and right arm during the attack. He was hospitalized and released, police said.

