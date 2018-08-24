The Archdiocese of New York paid 278 sexual abuse victims in two years

NEW YORK — In the past two years, the Archdiocese of New York has paid close to $60 million to 278 victims of sexual abuse, the archdiocese confirmed Thursday.

In 2016 the Archdiocese of New York established a compensation program “to bring a sense of healing, resolution and compensation to victim-survivors.”

Victims have three months after receiving an offer from administrators to take action and respond.

Currently, the church’s Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program has paid $59,950,000 to 278 victims, a spokesman said Thursday.

“In most every case, the abuse would have occurred decades ago,” spokesman Joseph Zwilling said.

The administrators of the New York program, Ken Feinberg and Camille Biros, look into claims of abuse and then decide what, if any, amount a victim should receive.

News of the payments was revealed after news broke last week that a Pennsylvania grand jury probe identified 300 priests had molested or abused more than 1,000 children in parts of the state.