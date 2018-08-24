North Brunswick Police caution residents to lock windows, doors amid burglary spree

NORTH BRUNSWICK — Police are putting neighbors on alert in one New Jersey town where a man has been breaking into homes at night, lurking around while the homeowners sleep.

“What he does is he spends some time in the homes. He looks around until he can find either alcohol or car keys,” said North Brunswick Police Capt. Brian Hoiberg.

Investigators believe he has stolen three cars and he has broken into at least five homes off of Georges Avenue and on Herman Street.

“It’s definitely frightening,” said one resident. “Especially during the nighttime when everyone is sleeping.”

In one instance, a family confronted him as he was about to come through their back door.

“This man just entered into their backyard and went up to their deck and was clearly intruding and trespassing,” said Kristen Axelsen, a neighbor. “And they’re like, ‘what the heck are you doing? We’re going to call the cops.’ And then he scurried away.”

That’s the only in person sighting. Police describe the suspect as a bald, middle-aged, dark-skinned man with a mustache. He’s approximately 6’1”.

“What were asking residents to do, first and foremost, is lock and close your first floor windows when possible,” said Capt. Hoiberg. “If you see somebody that doesn’t belong that you haven’t seen before that isn’t familiar to you, please us give us a call to let us check it out.”

Police say if you spot the guy, don’t confront him. Instead, lock yourself in a safe place and call 911.