Mother arrested after police find body of missing 3-year-old stuffed in duffle bag

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The body of a young girl was found inside a duffle bag at an east valley apartment following reports of a missing 3-year-old girl Thursday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the girl was reported missing just before 9 p.m. on the 6800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard near Hollywood Boulevard. Initial reports claimed the mother, later identified as 29-year-old Aisha Thomas, was walking to Albertson’s with her four children and was on the phone when one of her children went missing.

Detectives from Metro Police’s Missing Persons Detail responded and began searching the neighborhood. Detectives setup a command post in the parking lot of the Albertson’s for additional resources, Spencer said. Officers began looking for the girl inside Thomas’s apartment but were unable to find the child at first.

According to Spencer, officers then conducted a second search since Thomas’s story began showing inconsistencies. During the second search, officers noticed a heavy duffle bag inside the master bedroom’s closet that was “emitting a mildew smell.”

Spencer said the officers found garbage bags when they opened the duffle bag. After officers opened the garbage bags, they found the body of the missing 3-year-old.

Thomas was arrested and is facing one count of murder, Las Vegas police said. The other three children were placed in the care of Child Protective Services. According to Spencer, police believe the girl was killed within the last three days.

Four days ago, the girl’s father had been arrested after a domestic violence call was placed, according to Spencer.