Mid-Island little league team returns to Staten Island for celebration

TRAVIS, Staten Island — They got the rockstar treatment that these 11 boys who make up the Mid-Island little league all-stars deserve. Returning from Williamsport after almost making it all the way in the Little League World Series, there were congratulatory shouts and cheers and even some autographing of baseballs.

“It’s a team game and I just trust them to do a very good job,” Gregory Bruno, star pitcher, told PIX 11.

“It was crazy. We just started coming together and played hard,” Frank Scerra, left fielder, told PIX11.

Another teammate, Logan Castellano, piped in: “the key to our success is playing as a team. Don’t get down on yourself."

These mostly seventh and eighth graders were quite modest heroes who had achieved what no other little league team in the area has done for decades. They roared through their regular season with 15 wins and no losses, outscoring opponents by 158 to 20. It was just those last two matches against powerhouses Hawaii and Georgia that ended their dream.

“They gave it their heart and soul and now that hard work does pay off,” Joe Calabrese, head coach, said at the podium upon his return.

Another coach and parent on the team, Al Bedford, added: “they were treated like pros so they had the best two weeks of their life. They will remember it forever."

Cheering them on was one of the winning team members the last time Staten Island won the World Series back in 1964.

“They’ve got nothing to be ashamed of,” Donnie Quattrochi, a member of the winning 1964 team, told PIX11 News. “Great kids, great coaches, a lot to be proud of."

The celebrations will continue next Wednesday during a heroes' homecoming at the Staten Island borough president's office.