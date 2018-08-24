Man pleads guilty for smuggling cocaine in neck pillow through Newark airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — A man pleaded guilty for helping smuggle more than 6.5 pounds of cocaine hidden in a neck pillow at Newark airport.

According to the district of New Jersey’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rafael Francisco Bautista Perdomo, who was flying from the Dominican Republic, flew to Newark on Oct. 11.

He and his conspirator were carrying on neck pillows. Upon arriving in New Jersey, Customs and Border Protection agents found 6.6 pounds of cocaine sewn on the inside of the two pillows.

Perdomo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. That charge carries a maximum of 40 years in prison, and a $5 million fine. His sentencing is scheduled for December.