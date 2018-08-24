Former CDC head Tom Frieden accused of sex abuse: sources

NEW YORK — Tom Frieden, the former head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has been taken into custody Friday morning in New York City for allegedly forcibly touching at least one woman, sources tell PIX11 News.

Frieden was the head of the CDC from 2009 to 2017, and commissioner of the New York City Department of Health from 2002 to 2009.

He is accused of grabbing a woman’s buttocks near Montague and Clinton streets in Brooklyn Heights in October of last year, sources said.

Frieden, who lives on Montague Street, is expected to be charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment, according to sources.

The former CDC head currently works at Vital Strategies, a non-profit global health organization. He joined the organization after resigning from the CDC the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.