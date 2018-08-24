Brooklyn road sign hacked with anti-Trump message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — President Trump is used to getting his message across in 280 characters or less on Twitter, but one clever hacker needed just nine letters and a traffic sign in Greenpoint to send a powerful message earlier this week.

"I've seen the traffic sign for a few days it just seemed like a typical traffic sign for the bike path or the Pulaski Bridge," said neighborhood resident Greg Kaplan. "Then the words 'F-Trump' appeared and there were a whole bunch of people here shooting it with their phones."

Pictures with the vulgar message popping up on social media received mainly positive reviews. But shortly after word began to spread, the Department of Transportation (DOT) sent someone out to take down the sign. The DOT says an independent contractor is responsible for maintaining the message which was supposed to display details about work on the Pulaski Bridge.

At this point Kaplan says he's used to people finding creative ways to express their feelings about the President.

"Absolutely no surprise at all anywhere, but especially here in New York," he said.

This isn't the first time someone has hijacked traffic signs to target President Trump. Back in 2016, someone used a similar sign in Texas to call Trump a "shape-shifting lizard." That was part of a series of traffic sign take overs that included zombie warnings, commentary on Harambe the gorilla and a message telling drivers they could go back home because work was canceled.

Whether or not we've seen the last of the traffic sign Cyrano in New York remains to be seen. But, with construction throughout the city, he or she has plenty of canvas to spread the message du jour.