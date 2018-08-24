Body found near Bronx playground by officers investigating suspicious package: police

CHARLOTTE GARDENS, the Bronx – Officers were responding to a call of a suspicious package when they found a body stuffed inside two bags near a Bronx playground on Friday, police said.

Park department employees called police around 2 p.m. after finding two bags near Clinton playground located by Crotona Park South and Franklin Street. When they arrived to the scene, they found an unconscious and unresponsive individual inside two bags on the sidewalk. First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim remains unidentified. The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.