Arrest made in Upper East Side high-rise shooting

NEW YORK — After a weeklong manhunt, police have made an arrest in the Upper East Side high-rise shooting after a man turned himself in to police Friday, authorities said.

Farris Koroma, 22, surrendered at a police precinct with an attorney overnight after he allegedly fired shots into a luxury apartment on the Upper East Side last week.

FIRST PHOTO: Farris Koroma, 22, wore a hoodie over his head as he was just hauled off to court in handcuffs after turning himself into @NYPD114Pct overnight. The Roosevelt Island resident is suspected of shooting into a luxury UES high rise from across the river. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/Dflloj1dYR — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) August 24, 2018

Detectives worked throughout the week to find out who fired rounds of shots toward two apartments on One East River Plaza.

Two residents had their windows shattered into their apartments, which are both located on the same side of the building, facing the river.

The first shooting happened on Aug. 14. when a man on the 14th floor of the high-rise woke up after a gunshot shattered his window.

Bullet fragments were found on the living room floor.

Two days later, a woman on the 32nd floor of the same building was sleeping when a gunshot shattered her window.

Authorities released footage Thursday the moment shots were fired out of Roosevelt Island around the same time a round of shots hit the 32nd floor, hoping to identify persons of interest.

The woman in the surveillance video is said to be a witness, according to police.

Police believe Koroma does not have a criminal history in New York City.

Koroma, a Roosevelt Island resident, faces multiple charges, including two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief.