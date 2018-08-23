Women slash man, beat him with purse on Manhattan subway platform

INWOOD, Manhattan — Two women are being sought Thursday for slashing a man with a boxcutter and beating him with a purse, according to police.

The victim, 24, sustained two lacerations to his lower back and right arm during the attack Wednesday around 12:10 p.m. and was hospitalized and released, police said.

The man was on a northbound A train when he mistakenly stepped on a woman’s foot, police said.

Another woman began yelling at the man, and when the train arrived at the 207 Street train station, police said the dispute continued in the station.

When the victim attempted to leave the station, police said one of the women began beating the victim with her purse, and the other pulled out a box cutter and slashed the victim two times. Both women fled the scene.

The woman accused of hitting the man with a purse is described as being about 25 years old, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, witha medium build, long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top.

The woman who allegedly used a box cutter is believed to be about 40 years old, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).