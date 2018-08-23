Tourist killed by LI woman trying to ‘rid house of evil’ ID’d; Adam Lambert posts condolences

GREAT NECK, N.Y. — Artist Adam Lambert has tweeted about his sorrows over the death of a fan who was knifed to death by a woman on Long Island allegedly looking to “rid the house of evil.”

Denise Webster was identified by Nassau County police on Thursday as the victim. The 61-year-old woman was visiting New York City from the United Kingdom when she was killed on Aug. 14.

Webster was a huge fan of the singer, who rose to fame on “American Idol,” and traveled to the U.S. to see him, according to several reports.

Lambert tweeted about Webster on Tuesday, saying, “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Denise Webster. Heavy hearted.”

My thoughts are with the family and friends of Denise Webster. Heavy hearted. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) August 21, 2018

The singer’s fans also posted about Webster’s death on a fan page, with dozens sharing their condolences.

Webster was killed five months after overcoming her battle with cancer and a month before she was set to celebrate her 41st wedding anniversary, her husband told U.K. tabloid The Sun.

“Denise was a fighter and got on with life as best she could,” Tommy Webster said of his wife. “She was determined to carry on, despite everything that happened, and wanted to live life to the full.”

Denise Webster was on vacation and staying with a friend in Queens when he introduced her to her would-be killer, Faye Doomchin, according to police.

The women enjoyed an afternoon of cake and coffee at Doomchin’s Great Neck home. That’s when Doomchin allegedly had an aggressive feeling and said she must “rid the house of evil,” Nassau County police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

Doomchin then walked into the kitchen, came out with a “butcher block-type knife” and stabbed Denise Webster once in the chest, Fitzpatrick said. The victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital.