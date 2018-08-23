Teen brothers filmed berating cops in the Bronx arrested in separate robberies: NYPD

THE BRONX — Two twin brothers who made headlines earlier this month when video was posted online showing them berating officers in a Bronx apartment building have been arrested in two separate robberies, police said Thursday.

Rakeem McMullan and Raquon McMullan, 16, were arrested Tuesday, police said. Rakeem McMullan is accused of taking a scooter in a strong-arm robbery, and Raquon McMullan was arrested in a separate alleged robbery.

The teen brothers were part of a group of four young people filmed yelling profanities at officers on Aug. 8.

The 40th Precinct officers had responded to an unrelated emergency call when the young people began following the officers, and shouting and cursing at them.

In an exclusive interview with PIX11 News, one of them, Teddy Brukshut, 21, said at the time the incident involving him and his friends happened as a result of activity that was not captured on video.

“He pushed me in the back of my head,” Brukshut said, about one of the four officers. “That’s when my brother started recording me.”

Rakeem McMullan recoded the video.

“They can’t disrespect us,” the teen told PIX11.

The NYPD confirmed the incident at the time, but it remained unclear why none of the males were detained since, under New York state law, the four young men, who live in the building where the officers responded, were officially committing acts of disorderly conduct.

The four people involved in the incident against the police could have been arrested, a law enforcement source said.