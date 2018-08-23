Staten Island Little League team still heroes to borough, despite loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Inside O’Neill’s Bar in Port Richmond, you could feel the intensity -- a game that was do or die for the Mid-Islanders.

But win or lose, the Staten Island Little League team were already champions in this crowd.

They’re already the only New York City team to have ever won the little league world series. That was back in 1964.

Pete Derwin graduated from Port Richmond High School with members from that winning team.

Seems like so many here in Staten Island have some story, some connection to the team.

Like Elliot Schwartz, whose son was a Mid-Islander back in 2009, his good friend watching the game along with him, was the coach.