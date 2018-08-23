Space heaters recalled nationwide after 90-year-old dies in fire

NEW YORK — Space heaters are being recalled nationwide after a 90-year-old man died in a fire involving the product, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The victim died in Chanhassen, Minn. in December 2017 because of a fire involving the recalled product, the agency stated in a news release on Wednesday.

To date, 19 reports of the heaters catching fire have been made to the Vornado company, according to the consumer agency.

The Tornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heater in colors black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red are being recalled nationwide.

The model/type “VH101” is printed on a silver rating label on the bottom of the unit.

The heater was sold from August 2009 through March of this year at Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites. It is sold for about $30.

The heaters are about 7.2 inches long, 7.8 inches wide and 7.10 inches high.

It has a low and high heat setting, and a fan only setting.

“Vornado” with a large “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit.