Safety redesign near completion at Park Slope intersection where crash killed 2 kids, unborn baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Brooklyn elected officials will be joined by members of the Department of Transportation for a walkthrough of a Vision Zero safety redesign nearing completion at an intersection where a crash killed two children and an unborn baby.

The nearly mile-long stretch is close to completion as neighbors and safety advocates have called for the proven life saving redesign.

Current design left pedestrians and cyclists vulnerable to being struck.

The new design adds a buffer of parked cars to protect the bike lane and shortens exposed pedestrian crossing space, creating a wider median for walkers, which serves to slow drivers by cutting parking space by ten percent.

The redesign, which includes additions of islands and repainting, comes after a crash in March claimed the lives of two toddlers and an unborn baby.

Actress Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who goes by the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, was walking with friend Lauren Lew and their two young children when a driver struck the group along Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, killing Blumenstein’s 4-year-old daughter and Lew’s 1-year-old son.

Blumenstein’s unborn child died months later.

Dorothy Bruns, the 44-year-old driver who ignored a doctor’s advice and got behind the wheel, has been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and assault.