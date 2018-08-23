Pipes burst, flood Bronx building for 5th time this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents have has enough; Thursday was the fifth day in a row of flooding at the Morrisania Air Rights Building on Park Ave.

This time the flooding happened on the 18th floor in Jose Gomez’s home.

“It was like a tsunami,” Gomez said about water gushing from a pipe in his living room.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson confirms a pipe from another line broke Thursday on the building's 18th floor. Four pipes have burst in just five days.

“We inherited a hot mess in NYCHA. For this flooding to stop, over the last three days, we have to identify a source. The pipes are very old,” said Councilmember Vanessa Gibson of the Bronx.

There are 20 floors in the building. Families say there was a leak on the 20th floor Sunday, then a leak on the 17th floor on Monday and then a leak on the 12th floor on Tuesday.

A 106-year-old resident prayed when water started to flood her home.

“It was crazy,” Petra Francis said.

Assemblyman Michael Blake has called it turning point for NYCHA.

“You can’t have a soul or a heart and watch what’s happening and do nothing," he said.

A NYCHA spokesperson,

“We understand our residents’ frustration during this time and appreciate their patience as we work to resolve this issue and complete all necessary repairs. We must do better to provide all residents the safe, clean homes they deserve.”

