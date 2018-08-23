New video shows 2 persons of interest in shots fired possibly connected to Upper East Side high-rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROOSEVELT ISLAND, N.Y. — New surveillance video shows the moment shots were fired into the night sky around the same time a round of shots hit a luxury high-rise apartment on the Upper East Side.

Detectives continue to investigate, looking for any information on the shooter who took aim at the Upper East Side building.

Authorities are looking to identify the man and woman who were seen on surveillance footage walking along River Road on Roosevelt Island around 1 a.m. Saturday, the same time the round of shots hit the 32nd floor of One East River Place.

Police believe the footage is possibly connected to the shots fired at the building across the river.

Two days earlier, another round hit the 14th floor of the same apartment building, police said.

Bullet fragments were found on the living room floor, said authorities.

Investigators believe the persons of interest may have information about the shooter that has left residents across the river feeling under siege.

