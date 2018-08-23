× Motorcyclist sought in Queens gas station robberies

QUEENS — Authorities are searching for the motorcyclist allegedly involved in two gas station robberies in Queens Tuesday.

The first incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. at the Mobil Gas Station on Queens Boulevard and 68th Street in Elmhurst.

The motorcyclist approached the 64-year-old worker at the counter and displayed a handgun, police said.

The suspected thief fled the location with $300 in cash and an Arizona iced tea, authorities said.

Later that night, the thief struck again about two miles away at another Mobil Gas Station along Greenpoint and Hunters Point Avenues, police said.

The individual approached the 50-year-old worker and displayed a handgun, police said.

He left the location on his motorcycle with $900.

No injuries were reported in both incidents.

The individual is described as a male about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black and silver skull helmet with a mirrored visor, black jacket and dark-colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).